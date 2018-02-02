West Virginia Senate approves pay raise for teachers

West Virginia's Senate has approved a bill to give teachers annual pay raises of 1 percent over a four-year period.
The bill passed on a 33-0 vote Friday after a lengthy discussion. One senator was absent.
The bill, which amounts to raises of about $400 per year for teachers starting July 1, now heads to the House of Delegates.
Berkeley County Republican John Unger on Friday called the bill "an insult" to teachers.
A day earlier, Senate Republicans cited fiscal concerns in rejecting attempts by Democrats to make the pay increases larger.
Teachers from Logan, Mingo and Wyoming counties held a one-day walkout to attend a Capitol rally and witness the vote.
According to the National Education Association, West Virginia teachers earn an average salary of $45,622, which ranks 48th among the states.
