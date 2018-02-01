House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a close ally of President Donald Trump who has become a fierce critic of the FBI and the Justice Department, strides to a GOP conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending a vote by Republicans on the House intelligence committee to release a classified memo on the Russia investigation.
National Politics

FBI in public fight with Trump over releasing Russia memo

By CHAD DAY, JONATHAN LEMIRE and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

February 01, 2018 12:31 AM

WASHINGTON

The potential release of a House committee's classified memo has the FBI in a remarkably public clash of will with the White House.

The FBI says it has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of the memo, which involves the committee's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Further complicating the memo's release, the top Democrat on the committee says its vote to release the memo is invalid because Republicans "secretly altered" the memo.

The agency's stance escalates the dispute and means President Donald Trump will be openly defying his hand-picked FBI director by continuing to push for the memo's disclosure.

It also suggests a clear willingness by FBI Director Christopher Wray to challenge a president who just months ago fired his predecessor, James Comey.

