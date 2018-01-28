Philadelphia's safe injection site plans spark questions

FILE - In this May 11, 2011, file photo, a man prepares heroin he bought on the street to be injected at the Insite safe injection clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia. As part of Philadelphia's effort to combat skyrocketing opioid overdoses, city officials announced Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, they want to establish safe havens where people can inject drugs, after members of the city's opioid task force visited Seattle and Vancouver in 2017. The Canadian Press via AP, File Darryl Dyck