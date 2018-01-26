President Donald Trump waves as he walks to a dinner with European business leaders at the World Economic Forum, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Davos.
President Donald Trump waves as he walks to a dinner with European business leaders at the World Economic Forum, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Davos. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump waves as he walks to a dinner with European business leaders at the World Economic Forum, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Davos. Evan Vucci AP Photo

National Politics

Immigration plan offers citizenship for some, restrictions

By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALAN FRAM Associated Press

January 26, 2018 12:19 AM

WASHINGTON

The White House has unveiled a proposal that provides a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants living in the country illegally, in exchange for new restrictions on legal immigration and $25 billion in border security.

The plan announced Thursday was applauded by some in Congress, but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

Senior White House officials cast the plan as a centrist compromise that could win support from both parties and enough votes to pass the Senate. But it comes with a long list of concessions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  