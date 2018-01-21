Burglary suspect wounded during shootout with police at home

Authorities say police shot and wound a burglary suspect during a shootout in a Pennsylvania home.
The shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in Wilkinsburg.
Authorities say 32-year-old Wilkinsburg resident Randall Hackett was found at the home by officers responding to reports of a burglary in process. They say gunfire was soon exchanged and Hackett was injured, though further details about the shooting were not immediately released.
Hackett underwent surgery and is hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities say he will be charged with burglary, three counts of reckless endangerment and two counts each of aggravated assault and attempted homicide.
It wasn't known Sunday if Hackett has retained an attorney.
