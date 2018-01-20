National Politics

Lawmakers, governor clash on lieutenant governor proposal

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

January 20, 2018 11:53 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is clashing with some lawmakers over a proposal to significantly alter the position of lieutenant governor.

Republican Sen. Gerald Dial of Lineville is proposing legislation that would strip the lieutenant governor of any legislative duties so the person no longer presides over the Alabama Senate. The sole function of the post would be to succeed in the event of the governor's death, removal or resignation. The Senate would elect a senator as presiding officer.

Dial said the position could be put to better use by assisting the governor.

Ivey opposed the idea in her first State of the State address. Ivey became governor last year after the sudden resignation of then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

Ivey said working in the Senate prepared her to be governor.

