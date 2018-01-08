National Politics

Death row inmates from San Antonio, Houston, lose appeals

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:02 AM

HOUSTON

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review appeals from two Texas death row inmates, including a San Antonio man convicted of killing a convenience store owner during a robbery and man condemned for his involvement in the slaying of a former suburban Houston police officer's wife.

The high court, without comment Monday, refused the cases of 34-year-old Christopher Young and 60-year-old Joseph Prystash. Neither has an execution date.

Young's lawyers argued his Bexar County jurors may have received incomplete instructions at his 2006 trial for fatally shooting 55-year-old store owner Hasmukh Patel.

Prystash's attorneys raised questions about jury selection and instructions and evidence at his trial for being the middleman in a plot orchestrated by former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta to murder 34-year-old Farah Fratta in 1994.

