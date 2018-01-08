National Politics

Maine secretary of state to fight for voting panel documents

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine's top election official vows to continue his fight for documents from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on which he served.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said Monday that his legal team will go back to court to ask a judge to order the release of the documents.

Dunlap contends the commission violated federal law by denying him and other members access to key documents and excluding them from much of the commission's work.

A judge ruled that Dunlap was entitled to the documents, but the commission rejected his request after Trump disbanded the panel last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dunlap said Monday that he's "not letting it go." He wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that "the people have a right to know what their government is working on."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

    The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an F.B.I. investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video