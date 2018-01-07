National Politics

New Toledo mayor to host inauguration celebration

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TOLEDO, Ohio

Toledo's new mayor plans to celebrate his inauguration with events that include an inaugural ball, prayer service and a family fun day.

The Blade reports the celebration for incoming Democratic Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (KAP'-suh-kav'-ich) will take place Jan. 20 and 21.

The series of events is called "Our City Our Future," and will begin with an inter-faith prayer service Jan. 20. An inaugural ball will be held later that day with live music and dancing. An event for young professionals will follow the ball.

The mayor's family is hosting a Free Family Fun Day on Jan. 21 to close out the celebration.

Kapszukiewicz, the longtime Lucas County treasurer, defeated Democratic Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson in November's non-partisan general election. He was sworn in Jan. 2.

