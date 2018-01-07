National Politics

Bill seeks to stop drone use to spy on people, harass cows

By GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:52 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LINCOLN, Neb.

Using a drone to spy on neighbors, drop drugs into prisons or harass cows could lead to criminal charges under a new bill Nebraska lawmakers will consider later this year.

The measure would impose new safety and privacy rules on the remote-control flying machines that are now used for dozens of jobs throughout the state.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue says she introduced the bill to protect the public without overregulating drones, the kind of technology she said is critical to the state's economic growth. The Federal Aviation Administration already oversees drones, but Blood says the agency hasn't addressed all of the public safety concerns.

The bill would impose restrictions on flying drones near prisons or private property without permission, and using them to harass livestock.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

    The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an F.B.I. investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video