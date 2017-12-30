National Politics

Tiny model shows porch from McKinley's famed 1896 campaign

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 09:25 AM

CANTON, Ohio

The long-demolished Ohio house where William McKinley gave speech after speech for his presidential "front porch campaign" in 1896 is being rebuilt as a miniature model by a local history.

Lonnie Schrader, of Plain Township, tells The Repository he's spent two years and $1,500 on his dollhouse version of the two-story Canton home. He cut thin railings, glued roof shingles individually and installed tiny doorknobs and framed artwork on the walls. A McKinley figure stands on the porch in a jacket and bowtie.

Schrader says it's not an exact replica. The 68-year-old retiree guessed how the back of the home appeared because no pictures of that side exist.

Where the model might end up is unclear. Schrader says he doesn't want to keep it in his basement.

