National Politics

Court: Ohio killer's victims' families can now sue detective

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 09:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear Cleveland's appeal of a lower court ruling allowing families of a serial killer's victims to sue a police detective.

Several family members say the Cleveland detective failed to thoroughly investigate a complaint from a woman who said Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl) attacked and raped her a year before bodies of Sowell's multiple were found.

The 58-year-old Sowell was convicted in 2011 of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home. He was sentenced to death.

The 8th Ohio District Court of Appeals said in March the lawsuit could proceed. The City of Cleveland appealed but the state Supreme Court declined on Dec. 20 to take the case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cleveland Law Director Barbara Langhenry declined to comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

    The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an F.B.I. investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video