Police: Woman kills boyfriend during attack at Ohio hotel

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 09:21 AM

December 29, 2017 09:21 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police say a woman has fatally shot her live-in boyfriend at a Columbus hotel after the man attacked her and struck her in the head with the gun she used to kill him.

Columbus police have identified the man killed Thursday night at In-Towne Suites Extended Stay Hotel as 29-year-old Porfilio Salvador Hernandez.

Homicide detectives say no charges will be filed for now against 27-year-old Raven Lynn Torres for a shooting that appears to be self-defense.

Detectives say officers found Hernandez in a hotel hallway after Torres got control of the gun and shot him. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting increased the record number of homicides in Columbus this year to 142.

