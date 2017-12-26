National Politics

Obamacare coverage in New Hampshire passes 50,000

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:23 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CONCORD, N.H.

An organization that helps people understand the Obama-era health care law and connects them with resources says more than 50,000 New Hampshire residents enrolled in a plan for 2018 during the shortened sign-up period that ended Dec. 15.

Covering New Hampshire says the total of 50,275 includes people who renewed coverage from 2017 or got coverage for the first time. About 20,000 customers of Minuteman Health, which isn't offering plans for 2018, have until March 1 to select a new plan.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says more than 8.8 million people enrolled in the 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website, 96 percent of the total last year. That exceeds what experts thought was possible after another year of political battles, rising premiums and insurer exits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

    The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an F.B.I. investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video