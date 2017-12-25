Hospital shooting, election fraud debate, keno top stories

FILE-- In this Sept. 12, 2017 file photograph selected as part of New Hampshire's top stories and images of 2017, first responders, doctors, staff, patients, their family members and others wait near the main entrance of Dartmouth Hitchock Medical Center during an active shooter incident at the medical center in Lebanon, N.H. A family member shot and killed a 70-year-old female patient in the Intensive Care Unit earlier in the afternoon. A man who fatally shot his mother in New Hampshire's largest hospital, debate over election fraud and whether communities should allow keno to raise money for full-day kindergarten topped state news headlines in 2017. The Valley News via AP Charles Hatcher