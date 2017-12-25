National Politics

All courts in Kansas to mandate electronic filing in June

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 08:09 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

The Kansas Supreme Court plans to require attorneys to file their documents electronically in all of the state's courts starting in late June.

The high court says mandating electronic filing is an important step toward setting up a central system for managing court cases. The Supreme Court eventually hopes to make documents available to the public electronically.

The Supreme Court is taking public comment on new rules designed to advance electronic filing. One would prevent attorneys from faxing documents.

The electronic filing mandate takes effect June 25. People representing themselves still can make paper filings.

The state's appellate courts have required electronic filing since November 2015, and 24 judicial districts covering 79 of the state's 105 counties require it. It's available but not mandated in the other seven districts.

