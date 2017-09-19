National Politics

Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Diane Black to be deposed

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 3:46 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Diane Black is being deposed in a lawsuit related to a television ad that ran in her first campaign for Congress.

Black narrowly won the GOP nomination for the 6th Congressional District seat in 2010 over tea party-styled Lou Ann Zelenik and state Sen. Jim Tracy. In that race, Zelenik ran TV ads criticizing Black for state Senate votes that provided $1 million in state contracts to Aegis Sciences, the drug testing company run by her husband.

Aegis sued Zelenik for defamation, but a judge dismissed the case and a state appeals court later upheld the ruling. Now Zelenik is suing for malice and willful intent.

Black was scheduled to be deposed Tuesday. Her husband stepped down as head of Aegis last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video