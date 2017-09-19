National Politics

Officials: Court aides made people pay for public documents

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 2:37 AM

NEW YORK

Two clerks at the Supreme Court of New York are facing charges after officials say they charged people for access to free documents.

The state Office of Court Administration says 34-year-old Triston Baptiste and 48-year-old David Washington have been charged with official misconduct after their arrest Thursday. According to a complaint, Washington told a city Law Department attorney he would have to pay $820 for photocopies. Law Department employees are exempt from copying fees.

Investigators say Baptiste accepted payments totaling $1,180 from undercover agents.

Members of the public are supposed to make their own copies for 25 cents a page. Baptiste and Washington were not allowed to do this as court aides.

A call to Baptiste's attorney was not returned. Washington's lawyer declined to comment.

