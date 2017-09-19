National Politics

Lawmakers discuss community college audit

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 12:19 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire lawmakers are holding a public hearing to discuss a recent audit of the state's community college system that highlighted numerous concerns about financial operations and other areas.

In a report issued in August, auditors said the system had no clear policy on how to allocate state funding and couldn't justify why one school got nearly three times the amount of money per pupil than another.

The audit also recommended more oversight over purchasing, noting that one college president's $34,000 inauguration expenses included the cost of commissioning a poem for the occasion and commemorative medallions featuring the president's likeness. College officials agreed some expenses were questionable but noted that the inauguration event was linked to a major scholarship fundraiser that netted more than $100,000.

The hearing is being held Tuesday morning.

