White House, black college heads to meet amid strained ties

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. There likely will be few smiles on the faces of presidents of historically black colleges and universities on their second visit to the White House this year. An annual gathering in the nation’s capital for the nation’s HBCUs has been reduced to a two-day summit, further aggravating college officials who are already frustrated with the White House’s slow pace on its promises to them.