US Navy expanding search for PFCs at former air station

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 2:39 AM

BRUNSWICK, Maine

The U.S. Navy says it plans to expand a search for potential chemical contaminants on a former Navy air station in Maine.

Officials said they will meet Sept. 21 to discuss testing for the presence of perfluorinated compounds at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2xJLK7P ) PFCs are listed as an "emerging contaminant" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after a long history as a component for fire-suppression foams.

The PFC contamination in Brunswick is believed to not be a cause for major concern as recent testing just outside of the base has detected PFCs in some samples — but at levels that fell well below the EPA's health advisory threshold.

