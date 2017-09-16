National Politics

2-year sentence for Louisiana woman in counterfeit case.

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 11:22 AM

ALEXANDRIA, La.

A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to two years in prison in a counterfeit money case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a Thursday news release that 20-year-old Gena Armstrong, of the village of Georgetown, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell.

She pleaded guilty in June to one count of manufacturing counterfeit U.S. securities.

Prosecutors said Armstrong made fake $20 bills on a copy machine and paper she purchased in Alexandria in 2016.

In addition to the two-year prison sentence, she also faces two years of supervised release.

