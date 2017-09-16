National Politics

Northam builds cash edge on Gillespie in governor's race

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 10:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Democrat Ralph Northam has surged to a campaign fundraising edge over Republican Ed Gillespie in the governor's race in Virginia.

The latest campaign finance reports for July and August were filed late Friday.

They show that Northam went from a $1.5 million cash-on-hand disadvantage on July 1 to a $3 million edge as of Aug. 30.

Northam's campaign now has a balance of about $5.6 million, compared to $2.6 million for Gillespie's campaign.

Virginia is one of only two states electing governors in 2017. The contest is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video