Several events held in Iowa to harvest prairie seeds

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding several events this fall to harvest prairie seeds and celebrate the fall season.
On the morning of Sept. 30, seeds will be collected at the 1,200 acre nature preserve Heritage Valley near Decorah. Afterward, participants will enjoy apple cider.
Later on Sept. 30, the foundation and Polk County Conservation will host a moonlight seed harvest at Chichaqua Bottoms Greenbelt, a 10-mile nature preserve half an hour northeast of Des Moines. Participants can gather around a campfire and enjoy s'mores after the harvest.
Another seed harvest will be held Oct. 7 at Snyder Heritage Farm, a foundation-owned and managed nature preserve just outside of Des Moines.
Comments