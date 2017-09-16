FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington. When President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee raised an unprecedented $107 million for a ceremony that officials promised would be “workmanlike,” the committee pledged to give leftover funds to charity. Nearly eight months later, the group has helped pay for redecorating at the White House and the vice president’s residence in Washington. But nothing has gone to charity.
National Politics

Still no charity money from leftover Trump inaugural funds

By JEFF HORWITZ and JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press

September 16, 2017 2:23 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's inaugural committee has contributed leftover funds to renovations at the White House and the vice president's residence. But the committee has yet to start giving money to charity, as it promised.

Eight months after raising $107 million, Trump insiders tell The Associated Press there is confusion about how much money the committee has left. Vendors in the inauguration's production say costs for many items ballooned over delayed decisions and inexperienced committee staff.

Four people familiar with the cost of the inauguration's welcome concert say it reached as much as $25 million. Trump inaugural committee chairman Tom Barrack calls the event a great success and says he expects the eventual charitable giving will exceed previous inaugurations.

