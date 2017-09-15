National Politics

No charges for 4 suburban Denver officers who killed suspect

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 10:09 PM

DENVER

Prosecutors say four Colorado police officers were justified when they shot and killed a man who fired at them during a standoff at a home northwest of Denver.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/EXNhzY 40-year-old Joseph Jaster, who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle, fled to a Westminster home May 9 after he was pursued by an officer.

After a six-hour standoff, Jaster opened fire on officers who approached the crawlspace where he was hiding. All four officers returned fire, hitting Jaster 41 times.

One of the officers was shot in the arm during the gunfight.

An autopsy indicated Jaster had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

