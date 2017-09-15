Illinois attorney general won't seek re-election in 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, accompanied by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Attorney General Madigan says she's not seeking re-election for a fifth term next year. The Chicago Democrat made the announcement Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, reversing previous public statements that'd run again in 2018. In the statement she says it's time to seek a "new challenge." Her term ends in January 2019. Sun Times via AP File Rich Hein