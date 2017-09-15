Alabama town considers selling city hall for retail space

A town in Alabama may offer its city hall for sale in hopes of attracting retail development.
The Tuscaloosa News reports city council members in Northport are scheduled to vote on the idea Monday. Councilman Jeff Hogg says the city loses millions of dollars in sales tax revenue because its 25,000 residents do much of their shopping in nearby Tuscaloosa or in Birmingham.
Hogg believes the current City Hall would make a perfect retail space. It's part of the Northport Civic Center and sits on a 5-acre lot at the well-trafficked intersection of two highways. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported in 2015 that more than 35,000 cars use that intersection daily.
Hogg says the heavy traffic could make the location attractive to developers seeking to build a shopping center.
