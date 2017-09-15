Cuomo's anti-gang plan a surprise for 2 NY school districts

Administrators at two Long Island school districts slated to get state police assistance in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's recently announced anti-gang initiative say they weren't consulted beforehand about the program.
The Democratic governor announced on Wednesday that a special unit of state troopers will be assigned to 10 high schools on Long Island, where the gang MS-13 has been tied to a wave of recent violence.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2vYJsgs ) that the superintendents of the Longwood and Huntington districts say they only found out about Cuomo's plan from a state press release and media inquiries.
Huntington district officials say the Cuomo administration offered a "thorough apology" after the governor made the announcement during an appearance at Central Islip High School.
Longwood's superintendent wrote on the district's website that their schools "do not have gangs roaming the hallways."
