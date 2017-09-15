National Politics

New Chicago Police oversight agency to begin operations

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 5:41 AM

CHICAGO

The new agency that will investigate shootings by Chicago police and allegations of police misconduct is set to open its doors.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability holds a ceremony on Friday to officially begin operations.

The agency was created to replace the Independent Police Review Authority to help restore public trust that was shattered by the 2015 release of a video that showed a white officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel decided to replace IPRA with the new agency amid reports that IPRA had almost never found police shootings violated department policy and when it investigated allegations of misconduct rarely sustained those allegations.

The agency was given a larger budget than IPPRA and 40 more employees than IPRA.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video