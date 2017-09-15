National Politics

Police: Man suffered life-threatening injuries in crash

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 5:35 AM

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine

Maine police say a man was seriously injured after he lost control of his vehicle and plunged down an embankment in North Yarmouth.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Drew Emery, of Farmingdale, lost control of his car and left the roadway, striking multiple trees as he careened down a steep embankment. The crash occurred Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies say Emery, the only occupant, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Portland. Emery's condition was not available late Thursday.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash.

