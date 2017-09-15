National Politics

Gov. Paul LePage's home is back on the market after 3 years

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 5:21 AM

BOOTHBAY, Maine

The Maine home purchased by Republican Gov. Paul LePage and his wife Ann three years ago is back on the market — at nearly double the price that the couple purchased it for in 2014.

The governor and his wife bought the Boothbay three-bedroom house out of foreclosure in 2014, paying $215,000 for the private residence. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2eYOQJT ) the house is listed for sale at $409,000.

At the time the LePages purchased the home, the average value of surrounding homes was about $700,000.

The governor's primary residence is Blaine House in Augusta, which is the official residence of the governor.

