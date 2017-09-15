Police to relocate after mold, asbestos found in station

A Rhode Island police department is planning to temporarily relocate its officers after mold and asbestos were found in the aging headquarters.
The Providence Journal reports that Scituate Police Chief Donald Delaere proposed moving officers to a fire station, dispatchers to a portable trailer and inmates to nearby police departments. The town council approved funding for the move Thursday.
A consultant told the council some evidence at the station is covered in so much mold that it is unrecognizable.
A town official tells WPRI-TV that funding to renovate or replace the station has already been set aside and that taxpayers will vote in a special referendum in December to choose which.
