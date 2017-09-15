Jefferson County Judge Eric Fancher to retire after 20 years

A longtime Jefferson County judge is leaving the bench.
After 20 years, District Judge Eric Fancher says he's hanging up his robe and will retire at the end of the month.
Al.com reports Fancher says it's been an honor to serve, mentor and guide so many as they navigate life's struggles.
The 61-year-old Fancher was appointed in 1997 in the Bessemer Cutoff to serve the remaining term of then-retiring Judge J.W. Patton. He was later elected to his own six-year term and became one of six black district judges in Alabama.
Fancher also taught at Miles Law School, served as a municipal judge in Brighton, a special master in Circuit Court, a hearing officer for the county Personnel Board, and served on several committees with the Birmingham Bar Association.
