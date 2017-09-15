National Politics

ERA supporters work for support on N Carolina campuses

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 2:37 AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Advocates of the Equal Rights Amendment are seeking to build support for it again in North Carolina on college campuses this week while showing a film about challenges for women in America.

ERA supporters planned a meeting Friday at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill featuring national and state ratification movement leaders, including Feminist Majority Foundation President Eleanor Smeal. The discussion also was to feature a Nevada legislator who helped get the amendment ratified in her state in March.

The film was being shown on other state campuses this week.

North Carolina never ratified the amendment sent to the states in the 1970s. Pro-ERA forces fell a few states shy of the number needed to change the Constitution before a deadline. Supporters say that deadline can be removed.

