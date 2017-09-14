National Politics

Palin to stump for Moore in Senate race

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 8:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin will campaign for Roy Moore in Alabama's heated U.S Senate race with Sen. Luther Strange.

The Great America Alliance on Thursday announced a campaign push Thursday on behalf of Moore ahead of the Sept. 26 runoff. The group, formed after President Donald Trump's election to advocate for his administration, is backing Moore even though Trump endorsed Strange and recorded messages on his behalf.

The Great America Alliance said Palin and other conservatives will do a bus tour for Moore and automated calls on his behalf. The group is also running ads for Moore, the state's former chief justice.

Strange and Moore, both Republicans, are vying for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former U.S. Senate seat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video