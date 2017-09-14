Bill would require pet stores to sell rescue animals

File - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, a rescue puppy from a local shelter is displayed at a news conference concerning pet adoptions, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers have approved a bill requiring pet stores to sell dogs, cats and rabbits from shelters or rescue operations. It now heads to Gov. Jerry Brown. It bans pet stores from selling animals bred in so-called "puppy mills" and other mass-breeding operations. Instead, stores must work with public animal control agencies, shelters or rescue groups. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo