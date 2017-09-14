National Politics

Former police officer sentenced for taking weapons

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 5:33 AM

MACON, Miss.

A former Mississippi police officer who took weapons that were seized by his department has been sentenced.

News outlets report Darold Mitchell was sentenced to five years suspended probation Wednesday in the Noxubee County Circuit Court. The former Macon police officer must pay more than $1,100 in restitution for three guns that were recovered from pawnshops, along with a $1,200 fine.

An indictment states that Mitchell was accused of taking guns that were seized by Macon police as evidence.

According to a plea agreement, Mitchell gave up his law enforcement certificate and agreed to never pursue a law enforcement job.

