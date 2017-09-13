National Politics

Man gets 10 years in federal prison for Montana bank robbery

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 11:24 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

A U.S. District Court judge in Montana sentenced a man accused of robbing a bank to 10 years in federal prison — a sentence that is longer than the guideline range and nearly double the low end of the range.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2wYh2ac ) that 47-year-old David William Reeks apologized in court on Wednesday, but Judge Susan Watters noted his criminal history when considering his sentence.

Reeks was previously convicted of robbing a casino, for which he served about 10 years in state prison. He pleaded guilty in April to a Jan. 31 Montana bank robbery at Valley Federal Credit Union. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Watters dismissed a second bank robbery charge for allegations that he also held up Little Horn State Bank on Jan. 10.

