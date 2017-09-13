Former US Attorney in Chicago to lecture at law school

The former U.S. Attorney in Chicago who oversaw the high-money case of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert is going back to school.
Zachary Fardon is joining Northwestern University's law school as a Visiting Distinguished Scholar this fall for school year.
In a news release, the university says Fardon will lead a series of talks about gun violence in Chicago. He will both speak on the issue and lead discussions with attorneys, law enforcement officials and others. His first talk on gun violence will take place Oct. 5 at the school's law school campus in Chicago.
Fardon was the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois from 2013 until early this year when Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked 46 prosecutors from President Barack Obama's administration to step down.
