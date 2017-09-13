National Politics

Former US Attorney in Chicago to lecture at law school

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 10:58 PM

CHICAGO

The former U.S. Attorney in Chicago who oversaw the high-money case of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert is going back to school.

Zachary Fardon is joining Northwestern University's law school as a Visiting Distinguished Scholar this fall for school year.

In a news release, the university says Fardon will lead a series of talks about gun violence in Chicago. He will both speak on the issue and lead discussions with attorneys, law enforcement officials and others. His first talk on gun violence will take place Oct. 5 at the school's law school campus in Chicago.

Fardon was the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois from 2013 until early this year when Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked 46 prosecutors from President Barack Obama's administration to step down.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video