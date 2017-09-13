National Politics

Missouri lawmakers return to Capitol for session on vetoes

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 6:52 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri lawmakers are set to reconvene at the state Capitol to consider bills vetoed by the governor.

But it's unclear if the Republican-led Legislature will have an appetite Wednesday to override any of GOP Gov. Eric Greitens' vetoes.

It's also unclear if there's enough support among lawmakers to call themselves into a special session to address other issues.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session to discipline a senator who expressed hope on Facebook that President Donald Trump is assassinated. He also wants lawmakers to address cuts to services for the elderly and disabled.

Three-fourths of lawmakers are needed to call for a special session.

House Democrats also want to discipline a lawmaker who posted on Facebook that he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument is hanged.

