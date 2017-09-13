Justices allow Trump administration ban on most refugees

FILE- This April 4, 2017, file photo, shows the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to maintain its restrictive policy on refugees. The justices on Tuesday, Sept. 12, agreed to an administration request to block a lower court ruling that would have eased the refugee ban and allowed up to 24,000 refugees to enter the country before the end of October. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo