National Politics

Kentucky veterans affairs commissioner nominated as marshal

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 2:38 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

President Donald Trump has nominated Kentucky's veterans affairs commissioner to be U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The White House announced the nomination of Norman Euell Arflack to the post on Tuesday. The nomination will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

The White House said in a news release that Arflack previously was state alcoholic beverage control commissioner and state justice and public safety secretary.

The release said Arflack spent 17 years with the Kentucky State Police and later served as a probation and parole officer with the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

He served in the Kentucky National Guard for 38 years, reaching the rank of brigadier general.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video