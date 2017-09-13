Kentucky veterans affairs commissioner nominated as marshal

President Donald Trump has nominated Kentucky's veterans affairs commissioner to be U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
The White House announced the nomination of Norman Euell Arflack to the post on Tuesday. The nomination will have to be confirmed by the Senate.
The White House said in a news release that Arflack previously was state alcoholic beverage control commissioner and state justice and public safety secretary.
The release said Arflack spent 17 years with the Kentucky State Police and later served as a probation and parole officer with the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
He served in the Kentucky National Guard for 38 years, reaching the rank of brigadier general.
