Supporters of clean energy to outline jobs campaign

Clean energy supporters in Maryland are announcing a new campaign to require that 50 percent of the state's electricity come from renewable sources by 2030.

They have scheduled a news conference Wednesday in Baltimore to discuss a legislative proposal to expand Maryland's Renewable Portfolio Standard. That requires utilities to buy a certain percentage of renewable energy each year from the current target of 20 percent by 2020.

The campaign also will call for investments in training for good clean energy jobs and assistance for minority and women owned businesses working in the field.

