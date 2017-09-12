The Latest: Dem wins special election for state House seat

The Latest on Oklahoma special elections (all times local):
8:30 p.m.
A Democratic school teacher has defeated a Republican businessman in a special election for a House seat in west Norman, making it the third Republican-held seat Democrats have captured in special elections this year.
According to unofficial election results Tuesday, Democrat Jacob Rosecrants collected 60 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Darin Chambers in the race for House District 46, where Republicans had a nearly 3,000 voter-registration advantage. The two were vying to replace former GOP state Rep. Scott Martin, who resigned in May to take a position as director of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.
And in Tulsa's Senate District 37, Republican voters selected Brian O'Hara in a winner-take-all primary to replace outgoing Republican state Sen. Dan Newberry. O'Hara, who attracted nearly 42 percent of the vote in a seven-person GOP field, will face Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman on Nov. 14.
___
12:15 p.m.
Polls are open in more than half of Oklahoma's counties for a variety of special elections, including legislative races in Norman and Tulsa and a contest for sheriff in the state's largest county.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for special elections in 40 of the state's 77 counties. The elections include school bond proposals, town council seats, alcohol sales and more than $1 billion in improvements in Oklahoma City.
In Norman's House District 46, voters will pick a new legislator to replace former Republican state Rep. Scott Martin, who resigned in May. Democratic schoolteacher Jacob Rosecrants faces Republican businessman Darin Chambers in the Republican-leaning district.
And in Tulsa's Senate District 37, Republican voters will pick from seven GOP candidates in a special primary election.
