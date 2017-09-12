National Politics

Conservative commentator Mercedes Schlapp joins White House

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 8:41 PM

WASHINGTON

A longtime conservative commentator is joining the White House as President Donald Trump continues to fill out his communications team.

Mercedes Schlapp will serve as senior adviser for strategic communications, the White House formally announced Tuesday.

Other changes are also in the works to fill vacancies following the departures of former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Raj Shah will serve as principal deputy press secretary. Steven Cheung will serve director of strategic response.

Longtime trusted Trump aide Hope Hicks will take on the role of communications director permanently. She had been serving in an interim basis.

