Arizona high court to hear Medicaid expansion challenge

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge from Republican state lawmakers to the Medicaid expansion pushed through the Legislature four years ago by former Gov. Jan Brewer.
Tuesday's decision from the state's highest court comes six months after the court of appeals ruled against the lawmakers. That court said a hospital assessment that pays the state costs of insuring more than 400,000 low-income residents is constitutional.
Brewer battled fellow Republicans in the Legislature for months in 2013 over the expansion.
The state's share of costs are paid by a hospital assessment. Republican lawmakers who sued call that a tax requiring a 2/3 majority vote to pass. A trial court and the court of appeals ruled against the GOP lawmakers.
The Goldwater Institute is representing the GOP lawmakers.
