National Politics

Mayor of small Kentucky town emails notice of resignation

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 6:59 AM

BROMLEY, Ky.

The mayor of a small Kentucky town has signaled his intent to resign amid a police investigation.

Bromley City Attorney R. Kim Vocke told The Kentucky Enquirer that Mayor Donnie Jobe's Sept. 8 email told the city council he "had done a lot of soul-searching and decided that his heart is just not in it."

In February, the Kenton County Police Department and Park Hills Police Department raided the Bromley city building and seized boxes of items. Kenton County police have not commented on the nature of the investigation.

Vocke says he expects a formal resignation to be presented to the council in October.

The newspaper could not reach Jobe for comment. It's unclear if Jobe's position as Bromley Volunteer Fire Department chief is impacted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video