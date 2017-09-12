National Politics

Some New Mexico lawmakers concerned with wolf recovery plan

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 4:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Some state lawmakers in New Mexico say a plan for recovering endangered Mexican gray wolves in the American Southwest is flawed and politically driven.

The 21 Democrats outlined their concerns in a letter sent recently to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency is seeking public comments as it works to meet a court-ordered deadline to have a recovery plan completed by the end of November.

The plan is a long time coming as the original guidance for restoring the species was adopted in 1982. The lack of a plan has spurred legal challenges and skirmishes over states' rights under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The lawmakers say federal officials should specify a target for wolf releases as well as a benchmark for genetic diversity among the population in New Mexico and Arizona.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video