National Politics

Town council defers on changing name of Columbus Day

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 2:23 AM

DURHAM, N.H.

Town councilors in New Hampshire are holding off on a new resolution to create a new town holiday honoring European explorers and Native Americans on the same day as Columbus Day.

Durham's town council was considering a proposal Monday to create "The Age of Exploration and Indigenous Peoples' Day" on the second Monday in October — effectively replacing Columbus Day. Town Council Chairperson Kitty Marple motioned to table discussion until the next meeting on Sept. 18, citing the late hour.

The proposed holiday would recognize both European exploration, including Christopher Columbus, and the contributions and struggles of the indigenous people who lived in Durham before European settlers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video